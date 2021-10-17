UrduPoint.com

Emirati Referees To Officiate At AFC Champions League Quarter-finals On Sunday In Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Emirati referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Sunday in Seoul between Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Referees' Committee selected Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, Mohamed Ahmed Yousof and Hassan Al Mehri as referee, and assistant linemen respectively, while Ahmed Al Kaf from Oman, has been named fourth official, and Omar Al Junabi and Omar Al Ali as video official and assistant video official respectively.

