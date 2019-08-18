Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival UK Endurance Masters

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) Emirati riders dominated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival UK Endurance Masters, which took place in Euston Park, London, with 650 female and male knights from the UAE, and various world countries participating.

Knight Salem Hamad Al Ketbi won the main 120 km race of the third day, finishing in 04:38:30 hrs.

Abdullah Ali Al Ameri won the 120 km title for juniors, in 04:47:51, followed by Rashid Hameed Al Kindi, who finished in 04:47:51, and then came Shaheen Yahia Al Mazrouei in the third place, finishing in 04:48:47.

The three-day competition, one of the toughest events in the English equine sporting Calendar, featured five international races and will draw to a close tomorrow, Sunday.

Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, Mohammed Issa Al Adab, underlined the importance of this edition of the race, which, he said, aimed to promote the quintessential Emirati values of love and peace across the world under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.