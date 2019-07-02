UrduPoint.com
Emirati-Russian Consultation Committee Discusses Consular Cooperation In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Emirati-Russian Consultation Committee discusses consular cooperation in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The second meeting of the Emirati-Russian Consultation Committee was held today, to discuss ways of reinforcing consular cooperation between the UAE and Russia.

The committee meeting was headed by Badr Al Awadhi, Director of Consular Affairs Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Volynkin Ivan, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The meeting’s agenda included various topics, such as the consular cooperation between the two countries in citizens and legal affairs, as well as the aviation sector and ways of exchanging consular expertise.

Al Awadhi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr.

Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who praised the consular ties between the two countries, which led to the joint decision to exempt their citizens from having to obtain pre-entry visas.

Al Awadhi also highlighted the mutual visits of senior officials, including Sheikh Abdullah’s visit to Moscow last week while stressing that consular relations are key to fostering bilateral ties, and expressing his hope for the launch of future consular initiatives.

Volynkin praised the bilateral ties between the two countries, especially in the area of consular cooperation, as well as the UAE’s consular experience, adding that his country aims to exchange expertise with the UAE.

