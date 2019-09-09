Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influence on Russian Orientalists

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) A panel discussion, titled "Russian Orientalists and Arab History", was organised as part of Sharjah’s activities as the "Guest City" at the Moscow International Book Fair 2019, where the panellists focused on Russian interest in Arabic culture, and the efforts to document the political atmosphere.

Held at the Sharjah pavilion, the panellists included Dr. Hamad bin Saray, Associate Professor of Ancient History at the faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, UAE University, and Dmitry Mikulski, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian academy of Sciences, and was moderated by poet, Sheikha Al Mutairi.

Bin Saray highlighted several studies conducted by Russian Orientalists who had documented the Arabic region accurately and noted the Russian interest in Arabs, pre- and post-Islam.

Mikulski responded to why Russian Orientalists had been honest in their research on Arabs, by saying, "Many factors contributed to this most notably that Russia did not have colonial ambitions in the Arab region, and that Russians saw Arabs as brothers against the Turks and the Ottoman Empire.

Also, Russia before the end of the Tsar regimes had operated in an imperial manner, working on extending its reach through alliances far and wide."

He noted that till date, Russian researchers were still discovering Arabic coins dating back to the Abbasid era in Russian territory. He said that the Abbasid Currency had been in use globally during that era.

He pointed out that the relationship between Russia and the Arab world did not include scientific studies and research, which had come at a later stage, and noted that Russia had celebrated the 200th anniversary of Orientalism in 2018.

Stating that before studies on Orientalism, Russian-Arab relations had gone through many stages, most notably during the reign of Catherine the Great, Mikulski added that she had understood the importance of islam and had formed an independent entity to manage Muslim affairs. She had enabled the construction of mosques and the publishing of a translated version of the Holy Quran. He said that during her reign, one of the most important publishing houses that produced Arabic content had been based in the city of Kazan.