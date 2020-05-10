Emirati-Saudi media project launched in support of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Two organisations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have joined forces to launch a media project in support of People of Determination on social media platforms.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the King Salman Centre for Disability Research today announced the campaign, 'To Be Closer to You', aims to activate dialogue between family members, and educate all sectors of society on the services and support provided to the disabled in both countries.

The initiative will host experts and professionals from both countries who are experienced in providing scientific and practical advice to People of Determination and their families. Inquiries and questions relating to the topics presented will be announced before each session.

The sessions will tackle a wide range of topics such as how to build a more positive home environment, problems facing families, solutions and strategies implemented, and examples of the daily routine of those with disabilities.

Sessions will include live broadcasting and a sharing feature. Videoconferencing in light of the current situation will also be available.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, stated that the project will also see the exchange of experiences between the two organisations, the development of disability-based research, and the establishment of joint research projects.

For her part, Dr. Ola Mohy Al-Din Abu Sukkar, Executive Director General and Director of Research and Training at the King Salman Centre, said that the launch of the initiative "is based on our belief in the role of the family in supporting their diabled sons and daughters."

Those interested can join the sessions using the handles @zhocare and @kscdr on social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter.