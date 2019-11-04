UrduPoint.com
Emirati-Saudi Security Committee Explores Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:00 PM

The Emirati-Saudi Security Committee has held its fifth meeting in Saudi Arabia to review ways to further develop joint cooperation in security fields between the two brotherly countries

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Emirati-Saudi Security Committee has held its fifth meeting in Saudi Arabia to review ways to further develop joint cooperation in security fields between the two brotherly countries.

The Emirati delegation was led by Lt.

General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, while the Saudi delegation was led by Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Daoud, Deputy Minister of Interior.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the latest developments in the implementation of joint initiatives and projects. The meeting also touched on the latest developments relevant to the Committee's work.

The meeting was attended by a number of officers and members of the Security Committee.

