Emirati society aware of key role played by national space sector: Survey

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and the UAE Space Agency today revealed the results of a first-of-its-kind survey assessing the Emirati society's awareness of the country's national space programme.

The survey showed considerable interest in the programme and the public growing awareness of its importance for supporting the country's advancement and achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 project.

The results of the survey coincide with the expedition of the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station, a historic achievement for the UAE.

Up to 3,727 respondents were covered by the survey, including UAE nationals and residents, both male and female, and students.

The results of the survey revealed considerable expectations regarding the UAE’s space programme and its main strategic tasks.

Its participants were aware of several key aspects of the space sector, including the development of scientific capabilities.

The survey also highlighted the community’s awareness of national space institutions, with the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences, ranking among the top national space institutions mentioned.

The survey also noted the fact that the awareness of students about the space sector and national space institutions is higher than other members of the community over the age of 18, reflecting the success of these institutions in instilling interest in the space sector and space science.