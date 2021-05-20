Emirati Society translates meaning of cultural diversity in a practical sense: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The UAE’s celebration of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development this year is of special significance, in light of the challenges the world faces from the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

He added that the subject of diversity is of special importance when it comes to the nature of the Emirati experience since its establishment by the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE is devoted to upholding and reinforcing values of cultural diversity as a tributary to the development, progress, and richness of the cultural, social, and economic scene in the country, where about 200 different nationalities of various cultures, knowledge, languages, and religions live.

Hence the UAE’s wise leadership has been keen to provide the appropriate environment for all these cultures to interact and integrate for a common cause, for the greater good of everyone. Therefore, cultural diversity is turned into a comparative advantage and an addition to the UAE’s capabilities, which is currently considered as an international model of cultural diversity for the success of societies and people.

He further stated that since its formation, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has prioritised the promotion and reinforcement of cultural and knowledge diversity, and focuses on cultural and knowledge content as one of its most important strategic goals for the promotion of tolerance and the values of coexistence to the public.

Moreover, Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that because Emirati society with its large expatriate community practices cultural diversity every day, it has become an Emirati societal strength not just at a social level, but also at an economic and knowledge level. He stated that the Emirati experience, which believes in the high value of cultural diversity in enhancing UAE society, expresses the thoughts of a wise leadership, commitment to people, a sincere intent in promoting values of respect for difference, acceptance of others, searching for common interests, and advantageous cooperation with everyone.

Sheikh Nahyan added that celebrating cultural diversity is an opportunity to discuss and promote sustainable development, encourage creative industries, initiate commercial projects in cultural and knowledge fields, and a way to create more job opportunities for young people around the world. Celebrating cultural diversity encourages everyone to enrich both the local and global cultural scene.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the United Nations for announcing a World Day for cultural diversity to serve as a platform from which we all, of different cultures, can view a world that welcomes dialogue, development, and cooperation. This is what his ministry works towards through its many initiatives and projects. Diversity cannot be achieved without the firm belief in values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

Held every year on 21 May, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development celebrates not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development. The United Nations General Assembly first declared this World Day in 2002, following UNESCO’s adoption of the 2001 Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, recognising the need to "enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful coexistence."

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is an occasion to promote culture and highlight the significance of its diversity as an agent of inclusion and positive change. It represents an opportunity to celebrate culture’s manifold forms, from the tangible and intangible, to creative industries, to the diversity of cultural expressions, and to reflect on how these contribute to dialogue, mutual understanding, and the social, environmental and economic vectors of sustainable development.