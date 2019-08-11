UrduPoint.com
Emirati Soldiers In Yemen Congratulate UAE’s Leadership, People On Eid Al Adha

Emirati soldiers in Yemen congratulate UAE’s leadership, people on Eid Al Adha

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) The UAE Armed Forces serving in the line of duty in Yemen have conveyed their congratulations on Eid Al Adha to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, and the Rulers of the Emirates as well to the families of the UAE martyrs.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), they prayed to Allah Almighty to continue to grant the UAE and its people further blessings, progress, safety and security.

"We reiterate our allegiance to the nation and its wise leadership, and we will always endeavour tirelessly to keep our nation's flag flying gloriously high at all fronts," said Soldier Saif Mohamed Ahmed.

Nasser Rashid underlined the soldiers' determination to defend their brothers in Yemen and to promote the UAE’s values of justice, love, peace and coexistence, as well as its efforts to defend righteousness and support oppressed people.

"We underline our loyalty to the UAE leadership and people, to protect the country and keep its flag high at all times and under all circumstances," said Hatem Saeed, another serviceman.

