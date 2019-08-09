UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Students Complete Nuclear Energy Internship In South Korea

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Emirati students complete nuclear energy internship in South Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) Ten Emirati students have returned to the UAE from South Korea after successfully graduating from an eight-week nuclear energy internship programme.

The programme is organised by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, in partnership with the International Nuclear Graduate school, KINGS, a subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO.

The Khalifa University undergraduate students gained valuable hands-on experience, completed intensive training on nuclear energy systems and received an introduction to Korean culture.

The second edition of the internship programme sought to nurture students’ academic knowledge while simultaneously providing them with experience in the form of on-the-job training. The programme is the result of ENEC and its subsidiary Nawah Energy Company’s commitment to developing UAE National capabilities in nuclear energy and STEM subjects through education, training and scholarships programmes, in line with the Abu Dhabi Plan and UAE Centennial 2071.

The students visited and have been trained at some of Korea’s leading science research centers and industrial parks, as well as the country’s most advanced nuclear energy plants. The students also enjoyed learning about Korean culture during several weekend tours of Busan and Daejeon.

They took part in a series of nuclear energy familiarisation courses, before commencing with on-the-job training at a variety of research facilities, nuclear energy plants and institutions around South Korea. The programme was designed to not only give the students onsite experience but also introduce them to key organisations in the nuclear industry.

ENEC and Nawah offer a wide range of scholarships, training and education programmes for UAE Nationals, which include undergraduate, postgraduate and vocational courses spanning every aspect of the nuclear energy industry.

Related Topics

Education Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Tours Daejeon Busan South Korea From Industry

Recent Stories

Hundreds of Anti-Government Protesters Stage Sit-i ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Post's 'same day delivery' service gettin ..

10 minutes ago

Traffic plan chalks out plan for Eid days

10 minutes ago

690 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid-ul-A ..

10 minutes ago

Sacrificial animals' sale reaches to peak in KP

10 minutes ago

Kashmiri students hold anti-India demo at Dhaka Un ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.