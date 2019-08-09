Emirati students complete nuclear energy internship in South Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) Ten Emirati students have returned to the UAE from South Korea after successfully graduating from an eight-week nuclear energy internship programme.

The programme is organised by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, in partnership with the International Nuclear Graduate school, KINGS, a subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO.

The Khalifa University undergraduate students gained valuable hands-on experience, completed intensive training on nuclear energy systems and received an introduction to Korean culture.

The second edition of the internship programme sought to nurture students’ academic knowledge while simultaneously providing them with experience in the form of on-the-job training. The programme is the result of ENEC and its subsidiary Nawah Energy Company’s commitment to developing UAE National capabilities in nuclear energy and STEM subjects through education, training and scholarships programmes, in line with the Abu Dhabi Plan and UAE Centennial 2071.

The students visited and have been trained at some of Korea’s leading science research centers and industrial parks, as well as the country’s most advanced nuclear energy plants. The students also enjoyed learning about Korean culture during several weekend tours of Busan and Daejeon.

They took part in a series of nuclear energy familiarisation courses, before commencing with on-the-job training at a variety of research facilities, nuclear energy plants and institutions around South Korea. The programme was designed to not only give the students onsite experience but also introduce them to key organisations in the nuclear industry.

ENEC and Nawah offer a wide range of scholarships, training and education programmes for UAE Nationals, which include undergraduate, postgraduate and vocational courses spanning every aspect of the nuclear energy industry.