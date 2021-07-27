Emirati-Sudanese Security Committee holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The Emirati-Sudanese Security Committee held its first meeting remotely via video conferencing, to discuss ways of strengthening the cooperation and coordination and exchanging training expertise between the ministries of interior of the UAE and Sudan.

The UAE delegation was chaired by Brigadier Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police, while the Sudanese side was chaired by Lt. General Anan Hamed Mohamed, Head of the Joint MoU Implementation Monitoring Committee.

In his opening speech, Lt. General Mohamed welcomed Brigadier Al Amimi and his delegation.

"This meeting aims to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in security and police areas, as well as explore the experiences of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior and its training expertise, and establish an action plan to assist the committee’s efforts," he said.

Brigadier Al Amimi stressed that the meeting will improve the relations between the two countries and is a key opportunity for exchanging views and ideas, to boost their cooperation and coordination in security and police areas.

During the meeting, Major Mohammed Khalil Badran, Director of the Professional Development Centre of the Ministry of Interior, presented the UAE’s training plan, implementation mechanism and training impact monitoring system.

Members of the Sudanese delegation presented the goals and duties of Sudan’s security departments, as well as the training courses and workshops implemented to improve the work of the police.