Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Council’s executive plan and initiatives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2023 (WAM) – Following the decision of the board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, approving the launch of the Nafis Youth Council (NYC), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council held the first official meeting of the Nafis Youth Council to launch its executive plan and initiatives. The meeting was conducted under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and the presence of Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, leaders of the two entities, and members of the Nafis Youth Council.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei welcomed the audience at the event's start and congratulated the Nafis Youth Council members for their selection for this vital mission. He clarified that their selection represents responsibility more than honouring, as the Nafis Youth Council (NYC) will be a precious opportunity for direct, regular, and continuous interaction and communication with the youth in the private sector under the supervision of the ETCC.

Al Mazrouei added: “This vital step supports the strategic goals of the Nafis program, significantly enhancing society's optimistic mindset of Emiratis working in the private sector, encouraging Emiratis to join the industry, and highlighting private companies' benefits from hiring Emirati talent.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, congratulated the NYC members for their selection to this national mission, stressing the UAE leadership and government's keenness to support Emirati youth and empower them to occupy a distinguished place among the world youth.

"Emirati youth is the hope and the future of the UAE. We have great confidence in their competencies and ability to excel and present bright role models in all fields regionally and internationally," H.E. said.

Al Qassimi explained that the constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council had produced this initiative, which will have a profound effect on serving Emirati graduates and youth looking for qualifications and training to get jobs, as well as the Emirati employees who currently work in the private sector.

He stressed the Ministry's support for the Nafis Youth Council and all its upcoming events and initiatives, noting that the NYC encompasses a plethora of prominent Emirati youth in the private sector, who commend considerable experience and paramount success stories.

Al Mazrouei added that the chosen youth for the membership of the Nafis Youth Council will be the best ambassadors for the Nafis program and a true transfiguration of its initiatives among the society and their Emirati peers".

He asserted The ETCC's keenness to hold periodic meetings with the NYC members in the coming period to assure their roles and missions, and enhance supporting the NYC strategic plan, initiatives, and targeted projects during the year. Al Mazrouei called upon the Nafis Youth Council's members to put forward initiatives that benefit Emirati youth and strengthen their chances for qualification and recruitment in the private sector.

He also stressed the importance of the simultaneous formation and launching of the Nafis Youth Council, with the start of the countdown for UAE’s hosting of the Climate Change Conference (COP28), expected to be held at Expo Dubai in November, noting that the summit would be held under the theme "One World, " reflecting the global youth's significant role, where the Nafis Youth Council's role is aligned with the Conference objectives.

In his speech during the event, Ahmed Al Amoudi, NYC President, expressed that all NYC's members are looking forward to making their sincere utmost efforts to serve their Emirati brothers, expanding the benefits of NYC's success stories in the private sector and introducing those experiences as a role model for success and excellence in the private sector ecosystem. Al Amoudi stressed that the private sector is in constant need of hardworking and talented youth, where there are tremendous opportunities for progress and promotion.

For her part, Alia Al Nuaimi, the NYC Vice President, expressed the keenness of the NYC's members to cooperate with the ETCC to support and empower Emiratis to join the private sector. She also highlighted the assigned missions of NYC's members to carry out their pivotal role as ambassadors and representatives of the UAE's youth working in the private sector.

The event included a brief explanation of NYC's strategy, action plan, and initiatives during 2023, with full integration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council's goals and governmental vision.

The Nafis Youth Council will use plenty of tools to achieve those goals, including brainstorming sessions, ideas exchange, and commitment to roles and responsibilities, which include suggesting youth events that empower the Emirati youth, supporting their work in the private sector, participating in activities, media coverage, and discussions, highlighting the success stories and achievements, formulating youth's recommendations related to Nafis programs and initiatives, in addition to promoting the Nafis Award and related positive initiatives.

At the end of the event, Al Qassimi and Al Mazrouei approved the Nafis Youth Council’s executive plan and initiatives, which focus on the implementation and follow-up of the strategic initiatives for spotting all possible opportunities to support the government’s efforts to raise the Emiratisation rates in the private sector.