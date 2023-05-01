Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PwC Academy, in the presence of Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance headquarters (MoF) in Dubai, was attended by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ETCC Secretary-General, Khaled Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, and PwC's partners.

The MoU aims at developing Emirati talent skills and efficiencies through training courses in taxes, which come at a time when UAE is implementing a new corporate taxes ecosystem that will take effect soon to open doors for Emiratis to work in the taxes private sector, enable their corporates to settle their financial status and comply with new taxation laws, and positively enhance the UAE economy as a prominent global financial hub.

The ETCC explained that four training programmes will be developed, while the trainee targeted number will be determined annually based on the programme outputs and labour market requirements and aligned with the ETCC's strategic action plan in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and the acceptance terms at the PwC Academy.

The ETCC also approved the necessary budget to cover the expenses of the training and development programmes and the study fees of Emirati trainees participating in the specialised programmes, in line with the annual approved budget.

MoHRE will be responsible for managing the programme's operational processes, including establishing strategic partnerships with private sector companies, managing the qualification terms, organising introductory workshops to explain the programmes and initiatives, opening the door for those who are willing to register in 'NAFIS' platform, announcing and marketing the approved programmes through various media channels and coordinating with the PwC Academy in all related inspection and operational matters.

Al Mazrouei stated that the MoU aims to enhance the competitive capabilities of Emirati talent and empower them with world-class professional certificates through two training journeys covering taxes, accounting, job sustainability, digital skills, and business administration. Initially, the MoU will be implemented in taxes to equip Emirati youth with the necessary skills to excel in their professional journey and run their enterprises.

He also expressed his confidence that this cooperation will provide Emiratis with a sustainable opportunity to prosper in the competitive global market.

The first training journey targets graduates and entry-level employees, while the second targets tax-agent entrepreneurs. Each training journey duration will range between 20 to 30 days.

For her part, Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at MoHRE, said the Ministry is committed to providing the necessary support to ensure the success of the annual training programmes, expressing her confidence regarding the significant positive impact such programmes will possess.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, noted the Ministry supports the partnership between the ETCC and PwC Academy to boost national tax professionals' capabilities and increase Emirati competitiveness in the private sector.

Amanda Line, PwC Partner and the Academy Leader, PwC Academy has collaborated with ETCC to design targeted training programmes to meet the training needs of various work sectors, enabling Emiratis to hold targeted positions. The academy provides logistical support, trainers, labs, and workshops to upskill trainees to ensure the quality of outputs according to the highest accreditation standards.

The academy regularly reports to ETCC on the trainee's performance and qualifications, suggests training programmes, and paves the way for joining through the 'NAFIS' platform, she added.