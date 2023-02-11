UrduPoint.com

Emirati Teams Continue Rescue Operations In Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) The UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions as part of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2" to search for survivors in Kahramanmaraş, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.

The teams are applying the highest safety standards during the process of recovering the survivors, dealing with rubble with high professionalism. The teams work in morning and evening shifts throughout the day in order to cover the largest number of demolished houses to find survivors under the ruins.

On 8th February, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE teams succeeded in rescuing a family including a Syrian mother, her son and two daughters from under the rubble of their house that had collapsed in Türkiye.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”, the UAE search and rescue team yesterday announced its success in rescuing an 11-year-old child and a man between the ages of 50 and 60, both of Turkish nationality.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria UAE Man February Family From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

40 minutes ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

45 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.