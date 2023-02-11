KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) The UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions as part of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2" to search for survivors in Kahramanmaraş, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.

The teams are applying the highest safety standards during the process of recovering the survivors, dealing with rubble with high professionalism. The teams work in morning and evening shifts throughout the day in order to cover the largest number of demolished houses to find survivors under the ruins.

On 8th February, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE teams succeeded in rescuing a family including a Syrian mother, her son and two daughters from under the rubble of their house that had collapsed in Türkiye.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”, the UAE search and rescue team yesterday announced its success in rescuing an 11-year-old child and a man between the ages of 50 and 60, both of Turkish nationality.