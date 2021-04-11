UrduPoint.com
‘Emirati-Tunisian Business Council’ discuss cooperation, investments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The "Emirati-Tunisian Business Council" has discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral ties between the private sectors of the UAE and Tunisia, as well as ways of reinforcing the relations between investors and business sectors from the two countries.

Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), who headed the Emirati delegation at the meeting, said that there are abundant investment and cooperation opportunities in the UAE and Tunisia, urging the meeting’s participants to intensify the trade exchange between the two countries.

He also called on Emirati business owners to capitalise on the significant development witnessed by the tourism sector of Tunisia, being one of the most attractive sectors to European and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investors, in addition to traditional industries and clothing sectors.

Abdelsalam Alwad, Member of the Executive Bureau of the Tunisian Industry, Commerce and Traditional Industries Federation, who headed of Tunisian side at the meeting, stressed that the profound ties between the two countries are due to the wise vision of their leadership.

The council plays a key role in consolidating the economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Tunisia and establishing partnerships between private sector companies and individuals in the coming period.

Mu'izz bin Abdul Sattar Binameem, Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, thanked the UAE and the Emirati delegation participating in the council’s meeting. He also lauded the achievements accomplished by the UAE in all developmental areas, most notably on the economic front, affirming his country’s keenness to consolidate its cooperation with the UAE.

