Emirati Woman Are Key Partners In Country's Achievements: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Emirati woman are key partners in country's achievements: Abdullah bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th August 2020 (WAM) - The Emirati woman is the icon of determination, excellence and achievement and thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, is a key partner in the journey for development, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a statement he made to mark the Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on 28th August of every year, Sheikh Abdullah saluted H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) as the role model and an inspiration in the Emirati women empowerment drive.

"Despite the global challenges posed by the COVID-19, we see the daughters of the UAE at the forefront, defending against this pandemic and at the same time, work very hard to spread hope within their families for a better tomorrow and to ensure that they adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the government to overcome this crisis," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the Emirati women have been key partners in the UAE's recent achievements, including the successful launch of the Mars-bound Hope Probe and the successful operation Unit 1 of the peaceful nuclear energy plant at Barakah and delivery of clean electricity produced at the plant to the UAE national grid.

"The UAE women's journey is full of achievements. We salute the partners of the journey, the mothers of the martyrs and the makers of future leaders. With you, we are heading toward a more prosperous and hopeful future," he concluded.

