Emirati Woman Selected Among World's 100 Most Influential People In Digital Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director-General for Strategy and Innovation, UAE Prime Minister's Office, has been selected among the world's 100 most influential people in digital government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Director-General for Strategy and Innovation, UAE Prime Minister's Office, has been selected among the world's 100 most influential people in digital government.

The prestigious annual list commends a formidable variety of international change-makers driving digital transformation in government be they public servants, ministers, academic researchers, or activists and seeks to shine a light on the important work of both high-profile innovators and those toiling behind the scenes of this digital revolution.

Al Hashimi has been named out of hundreds of nominees from more than 160 countries for representing the open and agile nature of digital government and for highlighting the myriad approaches that can be taken to build a slicker, smarter, more human-centred public sector, according to Apolitical, the global learning platform for government which is authoring the annual list.

"The selection corroborates the advanced knowledge-based model provided by the UAE for optimising the nature of digital government in a way that ensures a smarter and more efficient government sector," Al Hashimi said.

"The sage directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, pushed the government sector in the UAE forward toward advanced levels of development based on sustainable modernisation, adoption of a proactive approach to disruption and providing optimum services directly influencing the quality of life," she added.

Apolitical's selection drew on over 500 nominations from expert contributors to make the list, including digital government experts, academics, and public servants. The first selection was generated by peer and expert nominations and the final selection has been reviewed by independent experts around the world.

