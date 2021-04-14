Emirati woman selected for membership at international European foundation

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The board of Directors of the International Union of Economists and Managers in the European Union Countries has selected Emirati Dr. Alia Al Hamiri as member of the Union.

Dr.

Al Hamiri's role will include overseeing the affairs of businesswomen and women's unions for 2021, said a statement issued by the Union’s Board of Directors.

The International Union of Economists and Managers in the European Union Countries is a non-profit professional organisation accredited by the European Commission in Brussels. The Union's main goal is to establish professional bridges and relations between the countries from the European Union and beyond.