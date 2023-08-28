Open Menu

Emirati Women Affirm Their Strong Presence In Serving The Country In Various Fields: WAM Director-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM), has said that Emirati Women's Day, celebrated under the slogan "We Share for Tomorrow," stressed that the participatory approach that the country has been taking ever since the founding fathers laid its first building blocks.

Al Rayssi added that there is no doubt that the Emirati woman is a strategic partner in building bridges of sustainability in her multiple developmental roles, be it through the family system in which she instils a behaviour and culture conducive to sustainability in her capacity as the role model for her family, or through the professional and social system in which she assumes meritorious and high leadership positions.

WAM Director-General stated, "We at the Emirates News Agency are proud of our team of Emirati women who have proven their excellence in accomplishing the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them to highlight the agency's role with efficiency and competence.

He noted that Emirati women affirmed their strong presence in serving the country in various fields of national work. One of the preeminent sectors in which they distinguished themselves is the press and media. They were able to leave their indelible imprint on the development of the media in the country, capable of conveying the country's message to the world.

On Emirati Women's Day, Al Rayssi extended his sincere thanks and gratitude for Emirati women's active role in building the society, taking the nation forward, and working with diligence, perseverance, and loyalty.

