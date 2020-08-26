Emirati women are key drivers of future economy: Jawaher Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, greeted every Emirati woman and girl, regardless of her speciality or role.

She stressed that Emirati Women's Day is a celebration of the cultural and social values that preserve the status of women, respect their role, and believe in their ability to give qualitatively in various fields.

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikha Jawaher, also Chairperson of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, explained that the UAE has passed the stage of consolidating the concept of women's partnership in the economy, society, arts and sciences, and has reached a stage in which we augment building and development with the necessary competencies and skills to enter the future economy, which depends mainly more on human capital and innovative ideas than dependence on material resources.

She added that the great achievements of women, which are the result of our cultural, economic and social gains, should not distract them from paying attention to the smallest details of their lives. The woman who has achieved leadership in her scientific field is, first of all, a caring mother, or a supportive wife for her family or a loving sister or a colleague who spreads positive spirit in her work environment and is keen to be a pioneer in all positions and practices, boosting the renaissance of her country, with her economic and social awareness.

She continued that leadership is indivisible, and success in a field does not mean neglecting other fields; they are integrated and comprehensive concepts and we are confident that Emirati women are aware of this fact. They also realise that leadership is a culture and a concept of life, not just an advanced job position or a high scientific and professional position. She also understands that pioneering ethics are the precursor to all success, and the pillars of common and public interests that enhance the stability of society, achieve prosperity and protect our identity, our heritage and our achievements.

On the specificity of the Emirati experience in the field of empowering women, Sheikha Jawaher explained that every experience in the world has its own specificities, features and success factors that are derived from its reality, history and culture. The secret behind the success of the Emirati woman lies in her genuineness in her motivations and sincerity in her goals that meet the needs of her community, which are consistent with its noble values, so we are confident that we will continue towards achieving more successes that we will celebrate every year.