Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainable future for succeeding generations: Mariam Almheiri:

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, stated that the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) is a pioneering step that raises the ceiling on the aspirations of Emirati women and promotes a balance between their active role in society and within their families.

Almheiri noted that the policy will strengthen women's contribution to UAE's development process and to national efforts to create a sustainable future for succeeding generations.

She said: "The National Policy on Women's Empowerment sets a new era for meeting women's aspirations to reach out to all spheres of life. The launch of the strategy on Emirati Women's Day, serves as a message of love, pride and recognition from the wise leadership of the achievements of the daughters of Zayed, and their important and vital role in the UAE development journey. The empowerment of women is a legacy inspired by the early efforts of our founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE’s wise leadership has followed the path, thanks to which Emirati women are living their brightest ages and are looking forward to further achievements in all fields."

Almheiri added: "Emirati Women's Day this year coincides with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE endeavour to host COP28 and provide the most inclusive and platform for all, including women, to bring about tangible change in the world's response to climate change and move from climate pledges to implementation.

Of course, Emirati women's footprint will be present and will be instrumental during our global climate and environmental action."

“H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, has announced the theme for this year's Emirati Women's Day "We Collaborate for Tomorrow", which reflects her Highness’ wisdom and endeavour to highlight the role of Emirati women in the UAE-led sustainability journey, especially during the year of sustainability and hosting of the COP28 in which prominent female figures will be leading the charge, comprising two-thirds of the management team and over 50 percent of the administrative team. The efforts of our women cadres will have an extended impact on the world's march towards environmental sustainability and the protection of the planet.”

She concluded: "On Emirati Women's Day, I congratulate all Emirati women. We are all confident that women in our society - with the unlimited support of our wise leadership - are able to deliver more effort and success in all areas, especially sustainability. Having leadership skills and unbounded inspiration, women can lead society in adopting positive behaviours that contribute strongly to our march towards sustainable development in the UAE and the rest of the world."

