Emirati Women Are Lucky To Be Supported By UAE’s Leadership: Ohood Al Roumi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, stated that Emirati women are lucky to be supported and empowered by the UAE’s leadership, enabling them to participate in the development process initiated by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Al Roumi also praised Sheikha Fatima’s directive to draft a national strategy for supporting future women’s empowerment plans and launching a range of initiatives that will ensure the future readiness of women.

In her statement on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day, Al Roumi stressed that Emirati women are contributing to the efforts to prepare for the next fifty years while congratulating the country’s leadership, Sheikha Fatima and Emirati women on their day.

She also lauded their key role in developing vital sectors and praised the contributions of the first generation of Emirati women who began the journey of women’s empowerment and their leading participation in the country’s development.

