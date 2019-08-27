Emirati women are partners in nation’s development process: Hind Al Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that Emirati women were and will remain partners in the country’s development process, in light of the support of the UAE’s leadership.

She also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, to support Emirati women, enabling them to reinforce their Arab and International positions and motivating them to achieve greater successes, based on the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made women partners in the nation’s process.

In her statement on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikha Hind said, "The UAE is following the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to support the position of women and empower them to achieve more successes, which cannot be accomplished without the support of our leadership.

"

Sheikha Hind added that celebrating Emirati Women’s Day under the slogan, "Woman is symbol of tolerance," as per the directives of Sheikha Fatima will strengthen the traditional values of the Emirati community and highlight the UAE’s stature as a model of tolerance and coexistence around the world.

She then praised the mothers of martyrs, who are examples of loyalty to the country, as their children died while defending their country.

Sheikha Hind urged Emirati women to achieve greater successes and devote themselves to their areas of expertise, to reinforce the development of their giving nation.