Emirati Women Are Symbols Of Country’s Happiness: Mohammed Al Bowardi

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

Emirati women are symbols of country’s happiness: Mohammed Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, stated that women have helped to build the nation and are symbols of its happiness, and the annual Emirati Women’s Day celebrates their role.

In his speech marking the occasion, Al Bowardi said that Emirati women have proven that they can perform the jobs of men, as well as their traditional role in raising children. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had urged the country to support women and encourage them to participate in the development process, along with men, he pointed out.

Emirati women have contributed to the development process, reaching the highest positions and military ranks, and have proven that they can meet their responsibilities and ensure the progress of the country, he added.

Al Bowardi then stressed that the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the participation of women in the Federal National Council, FNC, to 50 percent reflects the keenness of the country’s leadership to promote the involvement of women in politics.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, announced that "Women are the Icons of Tolerance" will be the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, he further added while affirming that the UAE Armed Forces are supporting and empowering women in the military.

