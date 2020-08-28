ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has stated that Emirati women, thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), are true support for the homeland and key partners in building the country's future, which is preparing for the next 50 years of its history.

In a statement, he made to mark Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Mansour said, "On this day when our country is marking Emirati Women's Day, we extend greetings and congratulations to Sheikha Fatima "Mother of the Nation" whose efforts resulted in providing care to women, their social and financial well-being, constitutional protection of their rights, political empowerment, full participation in decision-making and accomplishing achievements. Thanks to these efforts, Emirati women today represent true support for the nation and key partners in building the future of the country while preparing to the next 50 years of its history."

"Every year, 28th August is the day on which we salute the Emirati mothers, sisters, daughters, housewives and mothers of martyrs. On this day we glorify their roles in all walks of life and domains where they are full partners to men with competence, excellence and success," he added.

Sheikh Mansour said, "On this day, that coincides with the 45 anniversary of establishing the GWU, we appreciate and pray to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Paradise as he said, 'Nothing pleases me more than seeing women playing their distinguished role in society.'"

He noted, ''Now, women are on the frontlines and playing their role in society thanks to the unstinted support and care from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates."

''Emirati women will always be the pillar of stability and solidarity, together, we will work to place our country among the top 25 countries on the Gender Balance Index by 2021 to achieve the UAE Vision 2021. We greet Emirati women in their day under the logo, 'Planning for the next 50 years ...Women are the support of the homeland.'" he said in conclusion.