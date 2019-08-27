Emirati women can play pivotal role in promoting values of tolerance: Khalid bin Zayed

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Emirati women are qualified to play a leading role in the UAE's efforts to promote the culture of tolerance across the world, stated H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

In a statement ahead of Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, Sheikh Khalid said, "What Emirati women have achieved can be attributed to their capabilities and local traditions and the values they have been gaining since the creation of the Union."

Emirati women have also adhered to the noble values and morals preached by islam, he added.