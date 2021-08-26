UrduPoint.com

Emirati Women Exemplary Role Models For Women Worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, said that Emirati Women’s Day is an important national occasion that showcases the UAE's civilisational progress and the fundamental role of Emirati in the development and success of the nation.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sheikha Khawla said, "Emirati Women’s Day is an occasion where we celebrate the outstanding achievements of Emirati women, thanks to the support and encouragement of our wise leadership, who recogise their pivotal role as a key partner in the development of society and in shaping the future. This approach has been firmly established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who tirelessly sought to encourage women and empower them to practice their rights and be an active contributor to the UAE's development."

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation", in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all fields of work.

The theme of this year's Emirati Women’s Day "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years", which was announced by H.H. Sheikha Fatima, is a forward-looking vision that supports the country’s strategies and aspirations, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071. The plan includes creative initiatives that aim to further enhance the role of Emirati woman in the next fifty years and build on the country's achievements in the areas of space, nuclear energy and other key areas.

"We should be proud of the success and achievements of the creative UAE women, who have become exemplary role models for women worldwide after showing their mettle and ability to take on huge responsibilities and inspire future generations," Sheikha Khawla said, in conclusion.

Related Topics

Nuclear UAE Wife Progress Women Family All

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

3 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

22 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

27 minutes ago
 159 Bajour police personnel promoted

159 Bajour police personnel promoted

5 minutes ago
 EU Asks Member States to Offer Safe Legal Pathways ..

EU Asks Member States to Offer Safe Legal Pathways Out of Afghanistan for at-Ris ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.