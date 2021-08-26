Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, said that Emirati Women’s Day is an important national occasion that showcases the UAE's civilisational progress and the fundamental role of Emirati in the development and success of the nation.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sheikha Khawla said, "Emirati Women’s Day is an occasion where we celebrate the outstanding achievements of Emirati women, thanks to the support and encouragement of our wise leadership, who recogise their pivotal role as a key partner in the development of society and in shaping the future. This approach has been firmly established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who tirelessly sought to encourage women and empower them to practice their rights and be an active contributor to the UAE's development."

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation", in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all fields of work.

The theme of this year's Emirati Women’s Day "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years", which was announced by H.H. Sheikha Fatima, is a forward-looking vision that supports the country’s strategies and aspirations, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071. The plan includes creative initiatives that aim to further enhance the role of Emirati woman in the next fifty years and build on the country's achievements in the areas of space, nuclear energy and other key areas.

"We should be proud of the success and achievements of the creative UAE women, who have become exemplary role models for women worldwide after showing their mettle and ability to take on huge responsibilities and inspire future generations," Sheikha Khawla said, in conclusion.