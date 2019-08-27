UrduPoint.com
Emirati Women First Officers Spread Their Wings To Five Continents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to five continents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Emirates airlines first officers Maryam Bin Ismail, Ayesha Yousuf, Bakhita Al Mheiri, Nouf Omar and Hanan Mohamed are to put the spotlight on women in aviation and the advancement of women in the UAE, by flying to five continents on the same day, in celebration of this year’s Emirati Women's Day on August 28th.

"Emirati women are icons of tolerance, exemplifying the core values held by our community via their care, determination, ability to nurture future generations, and pursue success in their various fields of work. Their hard work and talent have helped build our company and nation, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all Emirati women for setting new benchmarks and continuing to make us proud," said H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

In the Emirates Group, more than 1,100 Emirati women are employed across diverse functions. Their professions span a myriad of roles across the company, from operational departments like Flight Operations and Engineering to frontline roles at Emirates Airport Services, Commercial Sales and Customer Affairs, to corporate functions like HR, Group IT, Finance and Commercial, amongst others.

