Emirati women, five decades of active participation and professional excellence in media: Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM), has affirmed that the UAE's wise leadership has spared no effort in providing all enablers and facilities to empower Emirati women, enhance their status and their role in society, and ensure equal opportunities for them across economic, social and political fields.

In his speech on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is observed on 28th August, and is being celebrated this year under the theme "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years", Al Rayssi highlighted women's invaluable contributions to the UAE's development since its establishment, describing them as "shapers of the future" and key players in the country's prosperity.

"As we look back on our remarkable achievements across five decades of blooming growth and prosperity, we see how women left many lasting marks in all fields, including the media sector," he noted, commending the contributions of Emirati women in the media field, and their great efforts in driving the cultural and intellectual scenes in the UAE, whether through offering insights on national issues or their influential roles across various media outlets.

With all these accomplishments, Emirati women have proven their mettle and professional excellence across the various media platforms, through active participation in enriching the UAE's media sector by creating purposeful content, Al Rayssi continued.

He concluded by saying, "We, at WAM, are proud to serve alongside some of the UAE's top female minds and have them on our team, as we partner to enhance the leading role of women in the UAE's media industry, while we work tirelessly to create more future initiatives, plans and projects that help empower women and showcase their efforts as our counterparts in building society and a main pillar in our journey to create a strong family, whose members pledge their loyalty to their country and its leadership."