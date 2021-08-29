Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) As the UAE is celebrating its golden jubilee and looking ahead to the next 50 years, the government's national goals place even greater importance on expanding women's roles, nurturing their rights, and supporting their position in society, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), inspired society, and with the continued support of Sheikha Fatima, Emirati women are presented to become role models for their counterparts in the world.

Delivering the keynote address at the conference, ''Emirati Women on The World Stage Towards The Next 50'', Sheikh Nahyan said, ''H.H. Sheikha Fatima is a major force for development and progress in our country, our region, and the world. Her energy, her vision, and her commitment to comprehensive and sustained development have enabled all of us to appreciate the role of women as leaders and pioneers in our society. Sheikha Fatima has always contended that women deserve the right to develop their full potential. H.H. has acted on the conviction that communities will best succeed when women in those communities are employing their knowledge, skills, insights, and energy in the professions, in business, in the arts, in industry, in education, in science and technology in short, in every human endeavor, including the rearing of children jointly with their spouse.

'' Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, along with regional and global women leaders, also attended the conference.

''As the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima has promoted the education of women, recognized their achievements, and inspired their success. She is a distinguished leader in her support, not only of education, but also of health, family development, and human welfare in the UAE, the region and the world. Today, it is my distinct honor and privilege to express our pride in her enlightened leadership. The United Arab Emirates, the region, and the world, have benefitted greatly from her vision and wisdom.

''This year, we are celebrating our golden jubilee in the UAE. As we look ahead to the next 50 years, our national goals place even greater importance on enhancing women's roles, nurturing their rights, and supporting their position in society. The work of empowering women is ongoing, and we will continue to place great emphasis on initiatives aimed at removing ‘glass ceilings’ and other impediments to women’s participation at all levels of decision making in the country. We feel great pride in our nation that has long recognized, valued, and empowered women in their roles across society,'' Sheikh Nahyan.