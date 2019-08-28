UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Women Have Participated In UAE’s Development: Ajman Ruler

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Emirati women have participated in UAE’s development: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that Emirati women have, since the UAE's establishment, positively engaged in the country's development, via their contributions to the community and their success in performing their national duties.

In a statement marking Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Humaid expressed his appreciation for UAE women and praised their role in representing the country in global arenas.

He added that all their achievements were made possible with the continued support of the country’s leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting and empowering Emirati women.

Sheikh Humaid pointed out that Emirati women occupy leading positions and have assumed their responsibilities in the community, noting that they are mothers, employees, partners and leaders.

He urged them to maintain their local and international reputation while praising their participation in national politics, as Speaker of the FNC, ministers and other leading positions.

His Highness also encouraged Emirati women to preserve their traditional values and ethics, and prioritise their role in raising children and performing their duties with loyalty and devotion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid Women Family All

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

35 seconds ago

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board welcomes Lahore High Court ..

8 minutes ago

PTI terms hardliner BJP's approach on disputed Kas ..

5 minutes ago

Schools open in IoK, students stay away

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.