Emirati women have participated in UAE’s development: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that Emirati women have, since the UAE's establishment, positively engaged in the country's development, via their contributions to the community and their success in performing their national duties.

In a statement marking Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Humaid expressed his appreciation for UAE women and praised their role in representing the country in global arenas.

He added that all their achievements were made possible with the continued support of the country’s leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting and empowering Emirati women.

Sheikh Humaid pointed out that Emirati women occupy leading positions and have assumed their responsibilities in the community, noting that they are mothers, employees, partners and leaders.

He urged them to maintain their local and international reputation while praising their participation in national politics, as Speaker of the FNC, ministers and other leading positions.

His Highness also encouraged Emirati women to preserve their traditional values and ethics, and prioritise their role in raising children and performing their duties with loyalty and devotion.