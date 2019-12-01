UrduPoint.com
Emirati Women Have Reached The Highest Levels Of Empowerment: Fatima Bint Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of empowerment: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," stated that the UAE, which was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has motivated its citizens to exert considerable efforts to protect its achievements.

In her speech, on the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride in the country’s overall achievements, as well as her happiness with the development achieved under the country’s leadership, especially the highest level of empowerment of Emirati women.

She said that Emirati women are part of the country’s development, as they were, and still are, prioritised by the nation. She also quoted the late Sheikh Zayed as saying that true happiness shall be achieved when women become men’s partners in education, employment and building the country, and therefore, Emirati women have occupied senior positions and are present in all fields of work.

She then noted that on the UAE’s 48th National Day, Emirati women have accomplished new achievements, most notably heading the Federal National Council, FNC, and obtaining half of its seats, which is a key step.

Sheikha Fatima also pointed out that such achievements would not have been realised without the support of the country’s leadership, stressing that Emirati women are now ministers, lawyers, doctors, engineers, teachers and soldiers, and are partners with men in defending the country and offering their sons in the fields of martyrdom.

The development and achievements of Emirati women were achieved due to the gender balance policy adopted by the UAE’s leadership, Sheikha Fatima stressed.

