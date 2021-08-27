UrduPoint.com

Emirati Women Key Partner In Nation-building: AbdulRahman Al Owais

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that women have formed a key pillar in the national strategies that are based on innovation, excellence, and leadership, thanks to the support and guidance of the state's wise leadership which paid special attention to the empowerment of women to help them assume leadership roles.

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, Al Owais underlined that the UAE's wise leadership has provided all tools of success, including business friendly environment, and women's empowerment programmes to help them unleash their energies and talent and assume leadership roles, thus achieving significant milestones over the past decades.

The Health Minister congratulated H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) on this occasion, pointing out that the directives of Her Highness to choose the theme "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years" reflects her confidence in the role of Emirati women in reaching better future and more prosperous for the nation.

"This theme also reflects the efforts exerted by Her Highness to strengthen women's role in all forums and her belief that Emirati women must be an active partner in achieving leadership for the next fifty years," noted Al Owais.

