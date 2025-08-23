Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The UAE has presented a distinguished model in the political empowerment of women, stemming from a firm belief in their competence and ability to achieve meaningful and positive impact across all sectors of work, and to contribute effectively to the sustainable development process witnessed by the nation.

The landmark decision in 2019 to raise women’s representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent reflected the UAE leadership’s vision of strengthening political empowerment for women. This step placed the UAE first in the Arab world and the wider region in terms of female parliamentary representation, and fourth globally, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The journey of Emirati women in the FNC began in 2006 when they participated as voters and candidates in the first electoral experience. The 14th legislative term in 2007 saw nine women, making up 22.5 percent of the Council’s members. This was followed by seven women (17.5 percent) in the 15th term in 2011, eight women (22 percent) in the 16th term in 2015, culminating in a 50 percent representation from the 17th legislative term in 2019 through to the current 18th term in 2023.

A milestone was achieved in 2015 when Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi was elected Speaker of the FNC, becoming the first woman in the Arab world to head a parliamentary institution.

Several FNC members highlighted that the political empowerment of Emirati women reflects a bright image of the principle of partnership and complementarity in the UAE, which has resulted in pioneering national achievements in which women have played an essential role across all sectors.

Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi emphasised that the UAE’s pioneering journey in empowering women, particularly in politics and parliament, has enabled them to become true partners in national decision-making. She credited this success to the visionary legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the support of the wise leadership, and the efforts of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Maryam Majid bin Theneya stated that Emirati Women’s Day is an annual occasion to celebrate women’s success across all fields, especially politics and legislation.

She stressed that empowering women to reach parliament was not a passing step but a living embodiment of the leadership’s vision that comprehensive development cannot be achieved without balanced and fair participation between both genders.

Mona Khalifa Hamad affirmed that Emirati women have always been and remain essential partners in building the nation, shaping its future, and realising its vision for sustainable development and global leadership.

Aisha Rashid Laitim underlined that the UAE’s path in political empowerment was not sudden, but rooted in a long-standing approach adopted since the early days of the Union, based on the conviction that women are a fundamental pillar of nation-building and development.

Sumaiya Abdullah Salim bin Hareb Al Suwaidi highlighted that Emirati women’s leadership presence and political empowerment are the results of a comprehensive development vision that provides equal opportunities and enables women across all sectors, including education, professions, and politics.

Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri stressed that Emirati women have become active partners in shaping national public policies, thanks to the wise directives of the leadership, while Mona Rashid Tahnoon emphasised that none of these accomplishments in the parliamentary field would have been possible without the consistent support of the wise leadership and the confidence placed in women’s ability to contribute to nation-building.