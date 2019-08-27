Emirati women making significant contributions to UAE’s development: Sheikha Fatima

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has paid tribute to Emirati women for their considerable efforts and significant contributions to the UAE’s development drive

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has paid tribute to Emirati women for their considerable efforts and significant contributions to the UAE’s development drive.

In her statement marking the annual Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, 2019, Sheikha Fatima said, "The chosen slogan of our celebration, ‘Women are Icons of Tolerance,’ is a real reflection of the real nature of women, who are always compassionate and tender and deal with others with softness and kindness, because they are mothers and educators, especially the educated young women who always aspire to reach the highest levels of science."

Sheikha Fatima affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, established a model of tolerance during his life and was a living example of dealing with others in the best possible manners, noting that the UAE’s leadership is following in his footsteps, by promoting beneficial values among various segments of society.

"Our leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, have made the decision to give women everything they deserve and enabled them to participate with men in all areas of work," she added.

Sheikha Fatima referred to the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to raise the percentage of women representatives at the Federal National Council to 50 percent, a wise decision that, she said, stems from a wise vision toward the role of women in the development of society, and paves the way for them to offer their full potential to build a safe and cohesive society that is happy, positive and harmonious.

She stated that Emirati women have the right to be proud of their achievements, which make them essential partners in the development drive, noting that Emirati women have proved to be a regional model for women across the world.

She added that at the Gulf, Arab and international levels, Emirati women boast a prominent presence and have taken the lead in Arab and Gulf initiatives by participating in myriad activities and programmes.

Highlighting the country's growing interest in women across all fronts, Sheikha Fatima said that the UAE this year trained a group of Arab women in peacekeeping operations. This experiment was successfully completed in partnership with the UN Women, UAE Ministry of Defence and the General Women's Union, and graduated 134 women representing seven Arab countries.

"This is what we have achieved. We are moving into the second phase of this experiment to train another group of women in Africa and Asia," she said in conclusion.