UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Women Overcome Challenges, Achieve Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:15 PM

Emirati women overcome challenges, achieve development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Since the establishment of the UAE, Emirati women have assumed their role as key partners in the nation’s economic development, and have succeeded in the world of finance and business, overcoming the barriers of local competition and access to global markets.

Emirati women have progressed in the area of economic empowerment and succeeded in overcoming their challenges and difficulties, supported by government assistance and community awareness. The UAE is the first Arab country and the second in the world to appoint female members of boards of directors of companies and government institutions.

According to official data, the number of Emirati businesswomen in 2018 reached 23,000, who are managing projects worth over AED50 billion. They also make up 15 percent of members of boards of directors of chambers of commerce and industry in the country. The percentage of Emirati women working for private sector institutions and companies registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is around 57.

3 percent of the total number of works.

Emirati businesswomen rank among the top 100 women in the Arab world every year, according to Forbes Magazine.

The achievements of the UAE have enabled women to take part in the development process, and Emirati women began entering the labour market shortly after the announcement of the UAE Federation in 1971 when the percentage of working women rose from 3.4 percent in 1975 to 11.7 percent in 1995.

Today, Emirati women account for 66 percent of the total workforce in the government sector, and about 30 percent are leaders in decision-making positions. Emirati women also account for 71 percent of all Emirati graduates.

With the increasing role of Emirati women in all areas of work, especially in trade and investment, there is a need to support women's affairs in the business and investment sector. For this reason, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry established the "Businesswomen Council."

Related Topics

World Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Forbes Women 2018 Market All From Government Industry Top Billion Arab Labour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

1 hour ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

2 hours ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

2 hours ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

2 hours ago

Government to ask Queen to suspend Parliament

9 minutes ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.