Emirati women overcome challenges, achieve development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Since the establishment of the UAE, Emirati women have assumed their role as key partners in the nation’s economic development, and have succeeded in the world of finance and business, overcoming the barriers of local competition and access to global markets.

Emirati women have progressed in the area of economic empowerment and succeeded in overcoming their challenges and difficulties, supported by government assistance and community awareness. The UAE is the first Arab country and the second in the world to appoint female members of boards of directors of companies and government institutions.

According to official data, the number of Emirati businesswomen in 2018 reached 23,000, who are managing projects worth over AED50 billion. They also make up 15 percent of members of boards of directors of chambers of commerce and industry in the country. The percentage of Emirati women working for private sector institutions and companies registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is around 57.

3 percent of the total number of works.

Emirati businesswomen rank among the top 100 women in the Arab world every year, according to Forbes Magazine.

The achievements of the UAE have enabled women to take part in the development process, and Emirati women began entering the labour market shortly after the announcement of the UAE Federation in 1971 when the percentage of working women rose from 3.4 percent in 1975 to 11.7 percent in 1995.

Today, Emirati women account for 66 percent of the total workforce in the government sector, and about 30 percent are leaders in decision-making positions. Emirati women also account for 71 percent of all Emirati graduates.

With the increasing role of Emirati women in all areas of work, especially in trade and investment, there is a need to support women's affairs in the business and investment sector. For this reason, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry established the "Businesswomen Council."