Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nuclear energy sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) In light of the significant support of the UAE’s leadership, Emirati women have become partners in the country’s historic overall advancement and are performing their key role in the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

The work of women in this area is equally important as the role of men, which is reflected in the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, related to the empowerment of Emirati women.

Women represent 20 percent of the total employees of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and its branch companies.

On the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, met with several Emirati women working in the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

Laila Al Dhaheri, Reactor Operator at the Nawah Energy Company, expressed her pride at being part of the country’s ambitious journey of achievements through its peaceful nuclear programme, which has enabled Emirati women to participate in a new sector, not only for the UAE but also for the Arab region.

Hind Al Naqbi, Senior Reactor Operator at the Nawah Energy Company, along with two other Emirati women, acquired licences from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, to work as a Director of Operations and nuclear reactor operators, as part of a group of 30 Emirati citizens.

"Emirati women have helped achieve the UAE’s vision to diversify its energy sources, and this would have never happened without the opportunity provided to us by ENEC and the Nawah Energy Company," Al Naqbi said.

Her colleague, Shamsa Ahmed, Senior Reactor Operator, said, "We are proud of the fact that Emirati women have joined ENEC and Nawah, to perform their pivotal role in operating reactors and as engineers."

Hind Al Zaabi, Nuclear Material Control engineer at the Nawah Energy Company, stated, "We are proud of the significant support of the UAE’s leadership for Emirati women, which is highlighted by ENEC’s decision to appoint women in leading positions in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, and we have succeeded in making progress and performing our duties, along with men, in this key area."

Hind Al Zeyoudi, Reactor Operator at the Nawah Energy Company, said, "Emirati women have succeeded in occupying leading roles in the nuclear energy sector, asserting their stature as key partners in developing this vital sector."

Fatima Mohammed Al Matroushi, Senior Quality Expert at Unit I and unit II of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, noted, "The journey of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme is a source of pride for all Emiratis."