Emirati women play a vital role to attain Food Security Strategy goals: Mariam Almheiri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, has said that Emirati women are empowered by the UAE leadership, carrying on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Her statements were made on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, celebrated annually on 28th August.

Almheiri told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that Emirati women are considered essential partners in the UAE's development journey, and play a vital role in attaining the goals and objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. This is in thanks the continued support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, she added.

"UAE women have laid down the path for future generations," Almheiri said, noting the myriad accomplishments Emirati women have gained throughout the years.

The UAE minister expressed her congratulations to the UAE on the auspicious occasion. She also relayed her heartfelt congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who continues to be an instrumental figure in Emirati women’s empowerment across all sectors.

Commenting on the role of Emirati women in ensuring the country’s food security objectives, Almheiri said the core element behind the UAE’s comprehensive development is based on the empowerment of creative and innovative individuals. "Women take on a large share of this development journey, as the nucleus of society, where they play an active role across all of the nation’s strategies and plans."

She went on to say Emirati women are key players in ensuring the implementation of the National Food Security Strategy, beginning from homemakers who ensure future generations have healthy minds and bodies via adequate, health-conscious nutrition.

Almheiri noted that Emirati women not only contribute via government systems or private sectors but are also encouraged to become innovative entrepreneurs that establish pioneering food projects across the entire food supply chain that provide sustainable nutritional value to all members of society.

Following the launch of the Food Security Strategy in November 2018, the minister noted concrete steps were taken to achieve one of our most important goals – to place the UAE within the top ten countries in the Global Food Security Index by 2021.

Almheiri stressed that the human element is core to creating change, and finding innovative solutions for food production to ensure the nation’s food security standing will transform the UAE as a global hub for ag-tech deployment and a sustainable food economy industry.

The minister noted that the Office of Food Security introduced ten strategic initiatives to encourage the food economy sector, and adopt new technologies in the agricultural industry.

"These strategies include the launch of a unified licence for investors, a framework to harness financial resources and financing systems for modern agriculture projects, as well as developing new standards for aquaculture, and a food security database and platform," Almheiri explained.

Commenting on the UAE’s cooperation with international bodies and global partnerships, she noted the country’s signing of various memoranda of understanding, MoUs, and agreements.

Almheiri pointed out to recently agreement signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Han Changfu, China’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Bu Xiaolin, Chairwoman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region People's Government. The deal will see the two countries cooperate on two different projects to enhancing food security and integrated farming systems.

In July of this year, the minister said, we signed a Memorandum of Intent with Australia’s James Cook University. The agreement seeks to harness the University’s knowledge and experience in biotechnology, e-technology and aquaculture, via collaboration efforts with the Marine Innovation Park at the Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre in Abu Dhabi.

"We could not have attained all of these strides without our dedicated human cadres, particularly Emirati women, who have actively contributed to ensuring the nation’s food security by working in multiple sectors relevant to the field," Almheiri emphasised.

"Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day is a badge of honour to be worn with pride," Almheiri concluded, as she thanked the UAE for empowering women, as well as thanking Emirati women for their strength and resilience.