Emirati Women's Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate Emirati women's efforts and recognise the pivotal role they play in the nation's growth, said Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance .

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day is: "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years."

"This theme echoes the importance of Emirati women’s contribution at all levels in achieving the nation’s national strategic goals and support the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

The ambition, creativity, and giving nature of Emirati women in national and professional work across sectors, including education, economy, health, politics, and others are not only exemplary and a model to be emulated, but also a key contribution in strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of women empowerment," Khouri added.

"At the Ministry of Finance, we are proud of the efforts and contribution of women within the ministry, and we are committed to empowering them and refining their capabilities, talent and skills in government financial work – to contribute to advancing comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development, and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in global indices," he said.