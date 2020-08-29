UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Women Play Significant Role In Development Drive: Khalid Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Emirati women play significant role in development drive: Khalid bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said that the celebration of the Emirati Women's Day this year comes under the slogan "Planning for the Emirates 50th Year: Women Supporting the Nation" because of their significant and invaluable role in the development of society toward the attainment of national goals.

"Increasing the presence and impact of Emirati women through empowerment programmes is of incredible importance toward their involvement in the development of all areas of public life," he added in a statement marking the Emirati Women's Day.

Related Topics

Women All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

17 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

3 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.