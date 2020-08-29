Emirati women play significant role in development drive: Khalid bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said that the celebration of the Emirati Women's Day this year comes under the slogan "Planning for the Emirates 50th Year: Women Supporting the Nation" because of their significant and invaluable role in the development of society toward the attainment of national goals.

"Increasing the presence and impact of Emirati women through empowerment programmes is of incredible importance toward their involvement in the development of all areas of public life," he added in a statement marking the Emirati Women's Day.