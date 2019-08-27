UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Women Play Significant Role In Promoting Tolerance: Hessa Buhumaid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Emirati women play significant role in promoting tolerance: Hessa Buhumaid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stated that the Emirati Women’s Day is a national and social occasion that reflects the civilised and developmental progress of the UAE.

"The UAE wise leadership is known for its support of women's empowerment and gender balance. Additionally, the celebration of the "Emirati Women’s Day" on 28 August each year, is the founding anniversary of the General Women’s Union which was established in 1975, by an initiative of Her H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation," the minister added.

She noted that this year’s theme of the celebration: "Women a Symbol of Tolerance" carries many societal, developmental and national connotations and expresses great confidence in the role of women at home, work and community given that tolerance is the basis of living together and accepting the other.

"The UAE continues to rise with values, morals and noble principles under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who embody the meanings of giving and tolerance in the hearts of the UAE nation."

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress August Women Family

Recent Stories

Bi-weekly exercise may boost cognition, memory in ..

4 minutes ago

US Consul General appreciates students for groomin ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani mangoes import possible through PTA: Tun ..

4 minutes ago

Huge quantity of leather stolen from factory in Si ..

4 minutes ago

CEO of Aerospace Company BrahMos Commends Russia's ..

4 minutes ago

Indian-Russian Venture BrahMos May Design First Co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.