Emirati women play significant role in promoting tolerance: Hessa Buhumaid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stated that the Emirati Women’s Day is a national and social occasion that reflects the civilised and developmental progress of the UAE.

"The UAE wise leadership is known for its support of women's empowerment and gender balance. Additionally, the celebration of the "Emirati Women’s Day" on 28 August each year, is the founding anniversary of the General Women’s Union which was established in 1975, by an initiative of Her H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation," the minister added.

She noted that this year’s theme of the celebration: "Women a Symbol of Tolerance" carries many societal, developmental and national connotations and expresses great confidence in the role of women at home, work and community given that tolerance is the basis of living together and accepting the other.

"The UAE continues to rise with values, morals and noble principles under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who embody the meanings of giving and tolerance in the hearts of the UAE nation."