Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) A stunning collection of gems and jewellery designed and carefully handcrafted by ten Emirati female designers has caught the eyes of jewellery enthusiasts visiting the 47th Watch and Jewellery middle East Show, organised by and held at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The pioneering Emirati entrepreneurs have showcased their talents in jewellery design, while participating in the Emirati Designers’ Pavilion, initiated by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, to support and promote young entrepreneur projects in all exhibitions.

Emirati designer Khadija Al Sinani, from Harf w Nagsh Jewellery, lauded the SCCI’s efforts to nurture young Emirati talent to reveal their exquisite exhibits in one the most important and most prominent jewellery shows.

While her compatriot, Fatima Al Bannai, from Baguette Design, and who is participating for the first time in the Emirati Designers’ Pavilion, hailed the SCCI’s support extended to Emirati talent and thanked Expo Centre Sharjah for allowing her and her colleagues to introduce their trendy and unique designs.

Through their items, the Emirati designers demonstrated their creative and professional ability in designing and crafting gemstones and jewellery, with each leaving an indelible mark on the jewellery industry by devising unique shapes coupled with creative colours that match that of the finest jewellery makers and the largest brands in the world.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said, "Since its launch five editions ago, the Emirati Designers’ Pavilion has served as a springboard for many Emirati entrepreneurs including ladies, aspiring to enter the jewellery trade and design industry in the UAE."

With their craft and marketing skills sharpened, some of the top jewellery brands are now owned by Emirati designers, who were helped by the Chamber’s support and keenness to motivate and provide them with the opportunity to foster their talents, Al Owais added.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "The 47th edition of the show has recorded a distinguished presence of Emirati entrepreneurs who have thrilled many jewellery enthusiasts with their creative work. What we have seen in the show is promising and gives us great hope with a generation of Emirati entrepreneurs capable of developing unique designs and enhance the UAE's position in the jewellery industry".