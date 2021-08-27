Emirati women vital, irreplaceable driving force behind UAE’s socio-economic successes: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), extended sincerest gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for championing women empowerment and gender equality in the UAE.

"On this Emirati Women’s Day, we wish to honour and thank every female Emirati individuals for their invaluable contributions, achievements and unwavering commitment towards the nation and their communities," he said.

"Emirati women have been a vital and irreplaceable driving force behind the UAE’s social, financial and economic success in the past few decades.

Many have helmed vital leadership roles and functions in the investment, banking and financial sectors and they will continue to trail-blaze and lead various key industries and the UAE economy.

"At ADGM, we are very proud of our female Emirati capital for their innovative talents, entrepreneurial spirit and passion to uphold a progressive and world-class International Financial Centre that supports the nation’s position as a global economic powerhouse and technology hub. We welcome more Emirati women to share their talents and knowledge, and join us in advancing the UAE’s flourishing and sustainable growth onto the next 50 years and more."