UrduPoint.com

Emirati Women Vital, Irreplaceable Driving Force Behind UAE’s Socio-economic Successes: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Emirati women vital, irreplaceable driving force behind UAE’s socio-economic successes: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), extended sincerest gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for championing women empowerment and gender equality in the UAE.

"On this Emirati Women’s Day, we wish to honour and thank every female Emirati individuals for their invaluable contributions, achievements and unwavering commitment towards the nation and their communities," he said.

"Emirati women have been a vital and irreplaceable driving force behind the UAE’s social, financial and economic success in the past few decades.

Many have helmed vital leadership roles and functions in the investment, banking and financial sectors and they will continue to trail-blaze and lead various key industries and the UAE economy.

"At ADGM, we are very proud of our female Emirati capital for their innovative talents, entrepreneurial spirit and passion to uphold a progressive and world-class International Financial Centre that supports the nation’s position as a global economic powerhouse and technology hub. We welcome more Emirati women to share their talents and knowledge, and join us in advancing the UAE’s flourishing and sustainable growth onto the next 50 years and more."

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Lead Hub Women Market Family Share

Recent Stories

Emirati women play pivotal role in nation&#039;s g ..

Emirati women play pivotal role in nation&#039;s growth: Younis Khouri

1 minute ago
 Govt should legislate if wants to allot more than ..

Govt should legislate if wants to allot more than 1 plot to judges, civil servan ..

1 minute ago
 Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Ma ..

Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

1 minute ago
 NATO Representative in Charge of Evacuation of NAT ..

NATO Representative in Charge of Evacuation of NATO Staff, Afghan Employees Depa ..

1 minute ago
 US Authorizes 3 More Military Bases to House Up to ..

US Authorizes 3 More Military Bases to House Up to 50,000 Afghan Evacuees - Pent ..

1 minute ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati wo ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati women as frontline fighters

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.