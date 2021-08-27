(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 27th August 2021 (WAM) - The great achievements made by Emirati women are the result of the trust and appreciation of the UAE leadership, said Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Such confidence, she added, gives Emirati women a recognition of their aspirations, serving as a guideline for all the successes achieved by women at various levels and fields.

Buhumaid lauded the impact and vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation "Mother of the Nation" and her selection of the theme of the Emirati Women’s Day this year as "Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for Next 50 Years.

"

Buhumaid added that Emirati women, who celebrate their day on August 28th each year, have achieved excellence locally, regionally and even globally. She noted that Emirati women are preparing to get to the space, having achieved record numbers on the ground in senior positions, diplomatic missions, armed forces, national service, along with other areas, such as aviation, renewable and clean energy, technology, engineering and medicine.

Women now hold nine ministerial portfolios, half of the seats at the Federal National Council; about 46% of leadership and supervisory positions in the federal government, 72% of health jobs, 69% in the education sector and 46% in administrative positions, 30% of diplomatic mission positions, 34% of professional and specialised jobs, and 37.5% of the banking community.