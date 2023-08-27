Open Menu

Emirati Women's Achievements Reflective Of UAE Leadership's Support: Issa Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the achievements made by the Emirati women across all fronts are the fruits of the wise leadership's commitment to providing all possible support for them to forge ahead with their pioneering role at the national level.

In statements marking the Emirati Women's Day, Sheikh Issa commended the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ensure women's empowerment across all fields at the country level.

Sheikh Issa congratulated H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) on this day, which, he said, reflects the national achievements that Emirati women have made alongside Emirati men.

