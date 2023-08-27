Open Menu

Emirati Women’s Day Is Reminder Of Role Of Country's Wise Leadership And Mother Of The Nation: Maitha Al Shamsi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2023) Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, said that every year the Emirati Women's Day is a reminder of the role of the UAE wise leadership and H.H.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to empower women and develop their potential and positions.
Dr.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the success of Emirati women is due to the support of the wise leadership and their determination to develop their capabilities and skills and to participate in all economic fields and social activities.


Emirati women have proven their excellence in all workplaces, as they believe nothing is impossible in the face of will and ambition, she added.
She also stressed that Emirati women took part in achieving development strategies, and their contributions were appreciated and lauded.
In the Year of Sustainability, UAE women are preparing to launch pioneering initiatives, ambitious action plans and constructive innovations to achieve the goals of sustainability strategies, she said in conclusion.

