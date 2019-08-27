UrduPoint.com
Emirati Women’s Day Reflects Traditional Values Of UAE Community: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, said that this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, which is celebrated under the them "Woman is a symbol of tolerance," reflects the longstanding traditional values of the UAE community.

These values were established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who played a key role in making women’s empowerment a cornerstone of the nation’s development process.

''Today we see the outcome of this forward-looking vision on women's empowerment and leadership locally, regionally and internationally,'' he noted.

The leadership is following this approach and has reinforced women’s empowerment, through relevant programmes and strategies that made woman a key partner to man in several walks of life and national work,he added.

He also thanked H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, for her efforts, which have enabled Emirati women to continue their journey of giving and success, proving to the entire world that they can occupy many leading positions in national institutions.

Women are key partners in the process of overall social development, including in the media sector, Al Jaber noted while thanking Emirati educated and creative women for their local and international achievements, particularly in leveraging the state's stature globally.

Emirati Women’s Day is marked on 28th August every year.

