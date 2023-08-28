Open Menu

Emirati Youth Are Shapers Of Country's Future: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, today honoured the graduates of the second edition of the Jusoor Programme.

This recognition came after 13 outstanding Emiratis completed the 12-week training programme, which included theoretical training at branches of major German companies in the UAE.

They then proceeded to the second phase for practical training and placements at the factories of international companies in Germany.

The event took place in Sheikh Nahyan’s office in Abu Dhabi, where he received the graduates, trainers and organisers of the programme, which Sandooq Al Watan organised.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the programme is a testament to the efforts and initiatives of Sandooq Al Watan to empower the nation's citizens, enhancing their capabilities across various areas to prepare them for both the local and international labour markets.

He then affirmed that the fund's initiatives are guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who prioritises the Emirati youth as the shapers of the country's future.

The programme's schedule included several workshops on cultural guidance for living and working in Germany, in addition to practical training at the branches of German companies in the UAE. The participants travelled to Germany to live and work for two months at the companies' locations.

Participating German companies included Diehl Aerospace, Diehl Metering, the WILO Group and Sarida (e.SIC GmbH), in partnership with their local partners Smart Navigation Systems, the Linde Group and STOOF International GmbH.

