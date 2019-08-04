Emirati youth benefit from Dubai Sports Council’s 'Intaleq' programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The Dubai sports Council’s "Intaleq" programme for the summer of 2019 has come to a close with a number of young Emiratis students - girls and boys - taking advantage of this opportunity to gain workplace experience.

The Intaleq programme is an initiative launched by Dubai Sports Council to train young Emirati students and professionals to empower members of the community and to prepare the nation's youth to work in any sector of their choice. It provides them with the necessary skills and expertise and familiarise them with the functions of different departments at the workplace.

The programme provided the participating students with relevant skills and information and kept them abreast of the latest developments in different professional sectors.

The participants were tested to assess their competencies, and to identify their core strength and weaknesses.

The students interned in all the different departments of Dubai Sports Council to gain exposure and experience, and they also attended brainstorming sessions and workshops with a number of directors and specialists at the Council.

A ceremony honouring the participants was held in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, and other staff of the Council, and the participants were presented with certificates of appreciation.