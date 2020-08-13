UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Youth Capable Of Making Success: Hazza Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:15 AM

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th August 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has expressed pride in the Emirati youth who have proven that "the word impossible is not in their vocabulary.

"

In a statement he made today on the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on 12th August, Sheikh Hazza said thanks to the leadership’s continuous support and to their determination and resolve, the young men and women of the UAE, have played a key role in UAE’s recent achievements, including the successful launch of first Arab mission to Mars and the start of operations at Barakah, the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world.

"There are no limits to ambition. The UAE’s wise leadership has always counted on the youth in its vision for sustainable development," he added.

Related Topics

World Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Young August Women 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

2 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

2 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

2 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.