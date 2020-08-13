Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th August 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has expressed pride in the Emirati youth who have proven that "the word impossible is not in their vocabulary.

"

In a statement he made today on the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on 12th August, Sheikh Hazza said thanks to the leadership’s continuous support and to their determination and resolve, the young men and women of the UAE, have played a key role in UAE’s recent achievements, including the successful launch of first Arab mission to Mars and the start of operations at Barakah, the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world.

"There are no limits to ambition. The UAE’s wise leadership has always counted on the youth in its vision for sustainable development," he added.